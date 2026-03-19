BTS comeback era begin with major late night return

The wait is officially over – BTS are clocking back into late night, and yes, it’s as big as it sounds.

After wrapping up their mandatory military service, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are reuniting for their first full-group U.S. late night appearance in years.

The stage? The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mark your calendars: March 25 brings a sit-down interview and performance, followed by another performance on March 26. Basically, it’s a two-night BTS takeover – and fans already know chaos is coming.

Timing-wise, it’s no coincidence. The group’s fifth studio album, Arirang, drops March 20, kicking off what looks like a full-blown comeback era. And they are not easing into it either.

A global livestream event, BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, hits Netflix on march 21, broadcasting straight from Gwanghwamun in Seoul.

If that was not enough, a documentary – BTS: The Return – lands March 27, promising a behind-the-scenes look at how this new chapter came together.

The emotional hook? It’s already here. “Seven together, we can do anything,” RM says in the trailer. “We promised our fans we’d be back.”

And they meant it.

For context, the last time BTS appeared together on Fallon’s stage was back in July 2021, during their Butter and Permission to Dance era.

Since then, members have popped in solo – but this? This full reunion moment fans have been replaying in their heads for years.

So, the real question: are you ready for BTS 2.0… or is the internet about to break again?