 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
Amber Heard quits Twitter

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard has reportedly deleted her Twitter account.

Her fans saw a blank profile page with the message that, "This account doesn't exist."

Reps for Heard, who maintains 5.3 million followers on her active Instagram account, did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment. Neither did Twitter, which Heard's ex, Elon Musk, began taking over Oct. 28 in a $44 billion deal.

More than a few celebrities have said that they are taking a break from or leaving the platform altogether in the wake of its new ownership. Musk has said that he wants to promote free speech on the platform and consider the reinstatement of accounts that the company previously banned, because, for example, they were spreading false information or inciting violence.

Musk and Heard were romantically linked just after her 2016 split with actor Johnny Depp, and they went public the following year. 

