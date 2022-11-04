Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

 
Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna’s upcoming “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” HuffPost reported.

The Hollywood actor won’t just be wearing a look from the singer’s size- and gender-inclusive lingerie line, but will be the first male model to have a featured “star” moment in the brand’s history, according to Variety and TMZ, 

The latest “Savage X Fenty” fashion showcase, set for release Wednesday on Amazon Prime, will feature appearances from other stars such as Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin, Cara Delevingne and Rihanna herself, alongside musical performances from Burna Boy and Anitta.

The event will mark the Depp’s first major public appearance since a Virginia jury earlier this year awarded him $15 million in damages in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault. Jurors also awarded Heard, who still maintains that Depp abused her, $2 million in compensatory damages in a countersuit against the actor.

