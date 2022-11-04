 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post
Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Arjun Kapoor praised Janhvi Kapoor for her new release, Mili,  produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Janhvi with throwback pictures of them together. 

The actor of Ishaqzaaday shared an unseen childhood picture with Janhvi along with the poster of Mili and wrote, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! and dropped two heart emojis."

Reacting to his post, Janhvi commented, “Love you (red heart emoji)" and Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. 

On the other hand, one of Arjun's fans wrote, “Every word from you is absolutely true sir (clapping emojis)…#waise behen kiski hai 

Taking to Instagram Janhvi's sister Khushi and aunt Maheep asked their fans to watch Mili, Khushi Kapoor shared and wrote, "It's Milli day today!!! So proud of you (red heart and pleading face emojis) miss you so much @janhvikapoor."

Maheep Kapoor added a poster of Janhvi's film and wrote, “@janhvikapoor you are BRILLIANT!!!!” In the bottom, she wrote, "MUST WATCH #mili in theatres 4th November" 

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films

Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films
Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'

Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'
Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha
Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films
Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'

Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'
Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja
Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday