Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Arjun Kapoor praised Janhvi Kapoor for her new release, Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Janhvi with throwback pictures of them together.

The actor of Ishaqzaaday shared an unseen childhood picture with Janhvi along with the poster of Mili and wrote, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! and dropped two heart emojis."

Reacting to his post, Janhvi commented, “Love you (red heart emoji)" and Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, one of Arjun's fans wrote, “Every word from you is absolutely true sir (clapping emojis)…#waise behen kiski hai



Taking to Instagram Janhvi's sister Khushi and aunt Maheep asked their fans to watch Mili, Khushi Kapoor shared and wrote, "It's Milli day today!!! So proud of you (red heart and pleading face emojis) miss you so much @janhvikapoor."

Maheep Kapoor added a poster of Janhvi's film and wrote, “@janhvikapoor you are BRILLIANT!!!!” In the bottom, she wrote, "MUST WATCH #mili in theatres 4th November"



Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.

