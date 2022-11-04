Rajkumar Rao says 'I would never get to audition for hero’s role' due to looks

Rajkumar Rao is widely-known for his outstanding performance in films: 'Badhaai Do, Stree, Newton and more'

Rajkumar Rao revealed that he never got auditions for hero's role in the initial days of his career.

At India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Rao revealed that he was not chosen for lead roles in the films due to his looks.

During the session Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes, the Ludo actor said: “There was a time when I would never get to audition for hero’s role. I was told to audition for his friend’s role. I know I am not the most good-looking man in the room but Dibakar Banerjee saw something in me.”

Rajkumar performed in Dibakar’s film in 2010 which became the reason of the actor’s break. Since then, Rao has been recognized as one of the finest actors of India. He revealed in the interview how the filmmaker identified his talent in the first place and gave him a chance.

Today, Rajkumar Rao is a widely-known actor for some of his outstanding performances in Stree, Newton, Trapped, Badhaai Do.

Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming Netflix film Monica, Oh My Darling opposite Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film is set to release on November 11.

As per IndiaToday, Rajkumar Rao further has Bheed and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.