Saturday Nov 05 2022
Imran Khan's lawyer seeks deferral of contempt case proceedings in SC

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a seminar. — AFP/File
  • PTI chair Imran Khan's lawyer files plea in SC.
  • Says Imran Khan is unable to submit explanation for May 25 events. 
  • Requests court not to fix hearing for a while now. 

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer has filed a plea seeking deferral of the contempt of court case proceedings against him in the Supreme Court which has sought an explanation for the incidents of May 25, 2022 from the party leader in a contempt case filed against him.

The apex court, on November 2, sought an explanation from Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the party's first long march, during the hearing of a contempt of court plea filed by the federal government.

In its petition, the government said, "Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad", which it claimed was a violation of a court order. It urged the apex court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

However, since the PTI chair sustained bullet injuries in an assassination bid during his long march in Wazirabad, his lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, filed a plea seeking deferral of the case proceedings.

"My client is admitted to a hospital due to the unfortunate incident and therefore is unable to submit the sought response on the matter," the lawyer stated in the plea while requesting the court not to fix the hearing for a while now. 

