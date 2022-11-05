Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen

Kate Middleton is seemingly gearing up to kick start a new Christmas tradition as Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that the Princess of Wales will host a carol concert.

The 40-year-old will be hosting the holiday event at Westminster Abbey on December 15 marking the second time in a row.

Royal family members, charity staff, community volunteers, military personnel and frontline workers will attend the concert to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring."

Moreover, the mum-of-three will also pay a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth who breathed her last on September 8, 2022.

The event will give a nod to the values she held throughout her life and reign.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them," the palace said.