Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to be ‘very careful’ with how he deals with topics highlighting other Royal Family members, but is still at risk of major blowback.



This warning has been issued by the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial memoir, titled Finding Freedom.

In response to the overwhelming blowback Prince Harry is already facing, he admitted to Yahoo! News UK, “No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself.”

“Now, having created an independent life away from the confines of the royal institution, Harry finally has the chance to set often-inaccurately reported records straight. The freedom of speech. And no matter how you may feel about the man, it’s hard not to agree he should have the right to that.”