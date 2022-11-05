 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to be ‘very careful’ with how he deals with topics highlighting other Royal Family members, but is still at risk of major blowback.

This warning has been issued by the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial memoir, titled Finding Freedom.

In response to the overwhelming blowback Prince Harry is already facing, he admitted to Yahoo! News UK, “No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself.”

“Now, having created an independent life away from the confines of the royal institution, Harry finally has the chance to set often-inaccurately reported records straight. The freedom of speech. And no matter how you may feel about the man, it’s hard not to agree he should have the right to that.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen

Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen
Nike suspends links with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic backlash

Nike suspends links with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic backlash
Selena Gomez ‘haunted’ by Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez ‘haunted’ by Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You To Love Me’
'Enola Holmes 2' actress Millie Bobby Browns admits 'deep-rooted fear' to film 'Stranger Things'

'Enola Holmes 2' actress Millie Bobby Browns admits 'deep-rooted fear' to film 'Stranger Things'
Keanu Reeves in 'shock' after Matthew Perry’s memoir

Keanu Reeves in 'shock' after Matthew Perry’s memoir
Victoria Beckham 'fears' after Brooklyn, David Beckham will 'leave her too'

Victoria Beckham 'fears' after Brooklyn, David Beckham will 'leave her too'
Prince Harry told to stop sharing 'bed' with Netflix: 'Not the best idea'

Prince Harry told to stop sharing 'bed' with Netflix: 'Not the best idea'
Melon Music Awards discloses artist nominees list for 2022

Melon Music Awards discloses artist nominees list for 2022
Meghan Markle loved 'free gifts' to support 'luxury' image for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle loved 'free gifts' to support 'luxury' image for Prince Harry
'Great mom' Amber Heard moves to Europe with Oonagh: 'Missed little girl'

'Great mom' Amber Heard moves to Europe with Oonagh: 'Missed little girl'
'Westworld' will not be returning for a 5th season

'Westworld' will not be returning for a 5th season
Rebel Wilson, girlfriend Ramona Agruma engaged after months of dating: Report

Rebel Wilson, girlfriend Ramona Agruma engaged after months of dating: Report