Saturday Nov 05 2022
Selena Gomez 'wanted to die', former assistant says

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Selena Gomez’s former assistant has just made some shocking admissions about the singer and has taken fans by surprise after admitting she ‘didn’t wanna live’ back during the 2016 tour.

Her former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus made these admissions in her new documentary titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

“At one point, she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now. I don't want to live'. And I'm like, 'Wait, what?' It was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there's nothing there.”

“It was just pitch black. And it's so scary. You're like, 'OK, fuck this. This needs to end. We need to go home'.”

Even Gomez’s close pal Raquelle Steven opened up about pain she suffered and admitted, “We had to have a really serious conversation with her, of like, 'What is going on?'”

“Her answer was also like, 'I don't know. I can't explain it. I wish you could feel what it feels like to be in my head'.”

“I just remember it being very chaotic and she was hearing all of these voices. They just kept getting louder and louder and louder. That triggered some kind of psychotic break.”

“If anybody saw what I saw, in the state that she was in at the mental hospital, they wouldn't have recognized her at all.”

