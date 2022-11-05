BTS’ RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter for his upcoming solo album: Details inside

BTS RM is reportedly in talks to collaborate with Cherry Filter for his upcoming solo album.

On November 5, Soompi reported that BTS label YG Entertainment still keeps the possibility of BTS member RM with rock band Cherry Filter collaboration a secret.

The music agency commented on this collaboration between the two, saying that "Please wait until further notice."

Cherry Filter is a Korean rock band that is famous for their hit songs Sweet Little Kitty, Flying Duck, and Come to Me.

Following the releases of Jin's The Astronaut last month and J-Hope's Jack In The Box earlier this year, RM is currently preparing to release his solo album.

On November 1, BTS member RM surprised his fans by announcing the release of his solo album at the end of this month.