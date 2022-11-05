 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig 'due to band illness'

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Harry Styles postponed his concert in Los Angeles on Friday night ‘due to band illness.’

The Harry’s House singer is currently performing midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium, California, on his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’.

The concert postponement news was announced on Twitter from the Kia Forum account.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022,” the statement reads.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the venue confirmed in the shared statement.

The news comes after the former One Direction singer rescheduled one of his dates in Chicago, Illinois last month due to “band/crew illness”.

Styles will return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Moreover, Styles, whose new movie My Policeman premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video, also dropped the Music for a Sushi Restaurant music video on Oct. 27.

