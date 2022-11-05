Lamar Odom hopes Kardashians are supportive of Kanye West during hard time

 
Lamar Odom said Kanye West is his “brother forever” while responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.

Despite not reaching out to the Praise God singer himself, the former basketball player said he hopes that the Kardashian family is “supportive” of Ye during his hard time.

In an interview with Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband was asked for his thoughts on West and the comments he has made against Jews.

“Yes, I’ve heard he upset some people with some things he might have said,” Odom responded while refusing to make any negative remarks against the rapper.

“He’s always going to be dear to me,” Odom explained. “Because he played music for me when I was waking up from the coma.”

The sports star recalled the time when he was in a coma back in 2015 after suffering heart attacks and strokes and said that Ye’s music, “woke my soul up.”

However, Odom said that he wishes West’s mother Donda was around “to help him articulate his words the right way.”

Odom went on to add that he believes if West issues an apology for his hurtful remarks towards Jews, he could make a comeback.

He further expressed his hope that West is getting support from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, noting that nobody would want to see “anybody you love have a hard time or be ousted from society.”

“God is on Kanye’s side,” Odom said. “God will have his back.”

