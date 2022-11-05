Can't provide space to PTI for sit-in due to security concerns, capital administration tells IHC

Activists of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take part in an anti-government rally demanding early elections in Peshawar on October 28, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Capital's administration Saturday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it cannot provide space to PTI for a sit-in in light of the security threats to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a miscellaneous plea submitted in the IHC, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon said apart from the security threats, it was also feared that PTI supporters would resort to violence when they reach the capital.

The petition was submitted after the high court directed the PTI leadership to provide a schedule and signed affidavit by November 7 in connection with its long march. The party had moved IHC in a bid to secure a place for its jalsa.

Jadoon, in the plea, informed the court that on Thursday evening, there was an attack on the container of the PTI chairman in which, unfortunately, he was injured along with several others. "Sadly one person got serious injuries and passed away in the incident [as well]."

The advocate general said the suspect attacked the convoy as his religious sentiments were hurt and thus, there is a likely chance of such "fanatics" entering the rally, which might lead to similar incidents in the capital.



Jadoon also reminded the court that such extremist incidents have previously taken place in Islamabad — such as the murder of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer and the assassination of former federal minister Shahbaz Bhatti.

In addition, he noted that an incumbent KP minister and party supporters openly announced to come to Islamabad with arms, weapons, and other material for us[ing] against law enforcement agencies.

"Fawad Ch also [threatened] the federal government and security agencies in his provocative statements and incite[d] PTI’s supporters to attack the government and agencies and take revenge by force.

He added that also, at this stage of the long march, keeping in view the security threats reported from the security agencies, there are serious threats of life to the PTI chairman, therefore, "we are not able to allow PTI to jalsa/sit-in in ICT".

After presenting the reasons, the advocate general said the petition of PTI seeking a place for its sit-in should be dismissed.