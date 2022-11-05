PM Shehbaz berates Imran Khan for levelling allegations against military, govt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a presser in Lahore. — PTV News Live/YouTube

LAHORE: LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condemned the assassination attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and shared about cancelling a presser that he was supposed to address following his return from China the same day.

The prime minister, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, extended his wishes to Khan and other injured in the attack for a speedy recovery, and prayed for the victim who was shot dead in the attack.

“The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people,” he said, urging the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations.

PM Shahbaz further said that Khan is damaging the country through his “false and cheap conspiracies”, adding that he is also building negative narratives against the institutions.



During the presser, a video was shown to the journalists which had a compilation of Khan’s clips since 2011 where he can be heard speaking about the army and military officials.

The premier maintained that if Khan successfully shows evidence to the people that he was behind the attack, then “I don’t have a right to continue to hold the Prime Minister's Office.”

PM Shehbaz says it'll be "injustice' if courts, nation remain spectators when Imran Khan's allegations against institutions, govt prove false.

Criticising Khan for his contradictory statements throughout his political career, the premier said: “Imran Khan’s tales are full of contradictions. I cannot, for even a moment, waste my time thinking that this man — who was granted a new life by Allah — is lying day and night. Today, he is attacking the Pakistan army in a way an enemy would do.”

The prime minister slammed the PTI chief for his comments against state institutions, particularly Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family and lamented about enemy nations celebrating the critical situation in Pakistan.

“What else would an enemy country like India want? They are celebrating today. India’s TV channels are excited to see Khan speak ill about the ISI and military institutions as [the PTI chief] is levelling severe allegations against them that one couldn’t even think about,” PM Shehbaz said, deeming Khan an “idol of lies — from tip to toe”.

“Unfortunately, he is trying to derail the nation. But this country of 22 million people will be protected by Allah.”

The prime minister spoke about the Rs10 billion Panama case filed against him five years ago following Khan’s campaign against the Sharif brothers and the PML-N.

“The case registered against me five years ago continues to date in the Lahore High Court. Several judges came and left, but his lawyers do not show up, even though it was being heard during their government,” the premier said, highlighting how the PTI-led government issued an ordinance to appoint retired judges in the accountability court — only to blackmail them and use them against the opposition.

“People like (former NAB chairman) Javed Iqbal were used. Tayyaba Gul was forcefully kept in the PM House and blackmailed through Iqbal, so that he could be used against us and for cases against them to be quashed,” PM Shehbaz said underscoring that his intentions were only to punish the PML-N.



More to follow...