Saturday Nov 05 2022
‘King Charles ‘casting away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fancy pants title’?

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Prince Harry has reportedly ‘entangled’ King Charles ‘in a painful game of tit-for-tat’.

Royal biographer and author Angela Epstein issued these insights in her new piece for Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “I recently wondered, in this paper, why Meghan and Harry had insisted on clinging to their royal titles.”

“The angel in my head pondered whether it had sprouted from a sense of affection for the Queen who had bequeathed the honour of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a wedding gift.”

“But the devil roared back that, having lost their HRH, the fancy pants title was a commercial little number, useful in maintaining their marketability and too good to cast away.”

“That's why King Charles shouldn't wait for the inevitable – not least because it is unseemly for our King to become entangled in a painful game of tit-for-tat. (You show me up, son and I'll show you out)”.

