Saturday Nov 05 2022
Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Prince Harry has reportedly lost his battle to instill last-minute changes to the ghost author of his memoir Spare.

These shocking revelations have been made by Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English.

These revelations have been made during Ms English’s interview on the Palace Confidential podcast.

She started by admitting, “From what I've heard is he did go back to the publishers after his grandmother died. He asked to be able to recognise her passing in the text.”

“I've been told he did want to make some changes but interestingly, not just the publishers but the ghostwriter didn't want too many changes to be made.”

“I presumer because he's putting his name to a work he wants to be strong, powerful and readable. He doesn't want it watered down either.”

“It sounds like some changes have been made but definitely not everything Harry wanted.”

