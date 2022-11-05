 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid steps out with close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio amid romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Gigi Hadid put on a very charming display as she attended a party on Friday looking suave as ever in a sleeveless black top.

The party was said to be full of models and well-known socialites and it was held at a ritzy residence in her adopted hometown of New York City on Friday.

The supermodel was seen exiting the party with a close male friend of her rumoured love interest Leonardo DiCaprio, 4 amid reports that their romance is to be heating up as an insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal.”

The Oscar-winning actor was photographed Friday on the West Coast as he ran errands in Los Angeles.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

After spending some leisurely time at the party, Hadid made her way out the front doors of the building with a beaming smile on her face.

On this day, the Los Angeles native, 27, chose a casual-cool look in tan cargo-style pants and a sleeveless black top that also had a plunging design.

Trailing right behind Hadid was a man dressed in an all-black ensemble, with the exception of his white sneakers, who's believed to be a pal of DiCaprio's.

He was last photographed with DiCaprio back in September during a night out in NYC.

The party comes amid all the chatter of a romance between the top model and the A-list actor, who were allegedly 'seen hanging out at a lavish Halloween bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, according to Page Six.   


More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavill mulled exit from 'The Witcher' after season 2: Report

Henry Cavill mulled exit from 'The Witcher' after season 2: Report
Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films

Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films

'Black Panther 2' original script set on Chadwick Boseman life after Blip

'Black Panther 2' original script set on Chadwick Boseman life after Blip
William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles
‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ to make headlines again

‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ to make headlines again
Lilibet, Archie to be punished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doing?

Lilibet, Archie to be punished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doing?
Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear

Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear
Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'
King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula

King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula
Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?

Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?