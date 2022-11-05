Gigi Hadid steps out with close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio amid romance rumours

Gigi Hadid put on a very charming display as she attended a party on Friday looking suave as ever in a sleeveless black top.

The party was said to be full of models and well-known socialites and it was held at a ritzy residence in her adopted hometown of New York City on Friday.



The supermodel was seen exiting the party with a close male friend of her rumoured love interest Leonardo DiCaprio, 4 amid reports that their romance is to be heating up as an insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal.”

The Oscar-winning actor was photographed Friday on the West Coast as he ran errands in Los Angeles.



Photo credits: DailyMail

After spending some leisurely time at the party, Hadid made her way out the front doors of the building with a beaming smile on her face.

On this day, the Los Angeles native, 27, chose a casual-cool look in tan cargo-style pants and a sleeveless black top that also had a plunging design.

Trailing right behind Hadid was a man dressed in an all-black ensemble, with the exception of his white sneakers, who's believed to be a pal of DiCaprio's.

He was last photographed with DiCaprio back in September during a night out in NYC.

The party comes amid all the chatter of a romance between the top model and the A-list actor, who were allegedly 'seen hanging out at a lavish Halloween bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, according to Page Six.



