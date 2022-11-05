 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films
Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films 

Academy winner filmmaker Quentin Tarantino stated that he has no interest in directing any Marvel or DC films.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Oscar winner said that directors roped into helm the films are akin to "hired hands," and he wants no part of it.

"You have to be a hired hand to do those things," Tarantino said. "I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job."

The superheroes franchise Marvel and DC respectively roped in bigwigs of Hollywood.

Kenneth Branagh helmed the original Thor, Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man films, and Scott Derrickson made the original Doctor Strange. However, Edgar Wright was also enlisted to film Ant-Man, but the project fell apart.

It is pertinent to mention that these directors were not in their prime when they made these comic book movies.

Quentin Tarantino's latest movie was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which bagged two Oscars. The critically-acclaimed director also said he will now make his last film which could be Kill Bill Vol.3.

More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavill mulled exit from 'The Witcher' after season 2: Report

Henry Cavill mulled exit from 'The Witcher' after season 2: Report
'Black Panther 2' original script set on Chadwick Boseman life after Blip

'Black Panther 2' original script set on Chadwick Boseman life after Blip
Gigi Hadid steps out with close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio amid romance rumours

Gigi Hadid steps out with close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio amid romance rumours

William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles
‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ to make headlines again

‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ to make headlines again
Lilibet, Archie to be punished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doing?

Lilibet, Archie to be punished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doing?
Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear

Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear
Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'
King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula

King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula
Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?

Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?