Quentin Tarantino rules out working with Marvel, DC films

Academy winner filmmaker Quentin Tarantino stated that he has no interest in directing any Marvel or DC films.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Oscar winner said that directors roped into helm the films are akin to "hired hands," and he wants no part of it.

"You have to be a hired hand to do those things," Tarantino said. "I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job."

The superheroes franchise Marvel and DC respectively roped in bigwigs of Hollywood.

Kenneth Branagh helmed the original Thor, Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man films, and Scott Derrickson made the original Doctor Strange. However, Edgar Wright was also enlisted to film Ant-Man, but the project fell apart.

It is pertinent to mention that these directors were not in their prime when they made these comic book movies.

Quentin Tarantino's latest movie was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which bagged two Oscars. The critically-acclaimed director also said he will now make his last film which could be Kill Bill Vol.3.