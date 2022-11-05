Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan 'awesome'

Shah Rukh Khan talked about Salman Khan and called him 'awesome' in the recent AskSRK session on Twitter, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday and answered multiple questions about his upcoming film, Pathaan.

Salman Khan will be playing a cameo in Shah Rukh's next film Pathaan. When asked for one word about Salman, Shah Rukh wrote, "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

Shah also said about Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand, "Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018 and he will be seen next in Pathaan which will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.