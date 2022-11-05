Shah Rukh Khan opens up on having a comeback after four years

Shah Rukh Khan talked about his comeback film in Bollywood after four years, Pathaan, and shared on Twitter how he feels about the comeback, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday and answered multiple questions about his upcoming film, Pathaan.

When asked about how it feels to make a comeback after such a long gap, SRK wrote, "It’s like coming back home.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018 and he will be seen next in Pathaan which will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.