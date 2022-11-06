Camilla knows Prince Harry will not 'treat her nicely' in memoir, 'worried' about King

Queen Consort Camilla is worried Prince Harry is going to give bad PR to her husband, King Charles III.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to release his explosive memoir months ahead of Charles' coronation, is bound to damage the monarchy.

Meanwhile, Camilla is trying to control the damage that her step-son might create, says expert Neil Sean.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said: "Camilla is looking toward what is coming at her in the future, all thanks to that book by her step-son Prince Harry.

"According to a very good source, Camilla has resigned herself to the fact that Harry apparently will not treat her too nicely in that forthcoming book.

"But she is not concerned about herself. She told this source that she can take it, she has dealt with a barrage of bad press in the past.

"Right now she is concerned about her husband, given that in the last two years he has lost his father, and recently lost his beloved mother."



The royal commentator continued: "She has insisted it's not about her, it's about how Charles is going to get through this.

"In his coronation year, he does not need this negative PR.

"According to Camilla, she said what will be will be, that Harry has to live with what he puts into words.

"But Camilla said 'I am incredibly worried for my husband, the King,'" he noted.