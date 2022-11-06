SC denies Azam Swati's stay in Quetta's judicial lodges

Supreme Court of Pakistan's building. — AFP

SC clarifies judicial lodges only used by serving and retired judges.

Top court says senator stayed at Balochistan Judicial Academy.

"Rest house managed and supervised by SC's registrar office": statement.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Sunday denied PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati's stay at the judicial lodges in Quetta.

A day earlier, senator Swati held a press conference to talk about the allegedly objectionable videos of himself and his wife circulating on the internet. It was also alleged that the video was recorded during his stay at the top court's rest house in Quetta.

However, the SC categorically denied the claim, stating that the rest house is being managed and supervised by its registrar's office and is meant for the use of serving and former judges of the top court only.

"It is clarified that Mr Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court judges rest house at Quetta," a statement by the SC read.

The SC's public relations office further clarified that the senator was instead staying at the Balochistan Judicial Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), as informed by the province's special branch.

The Judicial Complex Quetta does not, however, fall under the Supreme Court's control.

It should be noted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared the said video fake a day ago. The agency shared its findings with the public after conducting a forensic analysis of the video as per international forensic analysis standards.

It said that the video was made using "deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the honourable Senator".