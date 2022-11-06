Prince Harry, Andrew have no future in monarchy as they fail to win King Charles' trust

Queen Elizabeth II's demise gave Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an opportunity to win the trust of their royal relatives as all of them temporarily put their differences aside to mourn the Queen.



The royal family's display of unity at the late monarch's funeral raised hopes of a reconciliation, but they apparently failed to heal their old wounds.

Royal fans and experts were sure that Prince Andrew has no future as a senior working royal under King Charles but there was a possibility of a job for him in the Firm - something out of the public eye.

Prince Harry, who was also in the UK with his wife Meghan to attend the funeral, did not even try to repair his fractured relationship with his father and brother. The Duchess also remained reluctant to get closer with Kate Middleton to bury the hatchet for the better tomorrow of the monarchy.

As per reports, King Charles, during a meeting, has already informed his younger brother Andrew that he would not return to royal duties ever again. The Duke of York is said to have been left feeling emotional over the news.

The new King has also reportedly sent warnings to Harry that he won't tolerate any of his attempt to damage the royal family, an insider has told.

Prince Harry and Andrew's Remembrance wreaths have also been removed from public display as both the Dukes have failed to gain Charles' support and sympathy.

Now royal experts and fans fear that Andrew would follow in Harry's footsteps to find a place in other world, while few think that he may also create problems by discussing his time as working royal in media.