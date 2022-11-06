PTI leader Aamir Dogar's audio tape urging workers to stage protest leaked

In audio, Dogar allegedly instructs party workers to share videos of protests, sit-ins and roadblocks from their respective locations.

Surfaced audio meant to be for WhatsApp groups of party.

Dogar allegedly tells supporters "project" would be for three days.

An alleged audio tape of PTI MNA Aamir Dogar has recently surfaced in which he could be heard issuing instructions to party workers and supporters related to staging protests after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was shot.

In the audio, which was meant for PTI's WhatsApp groups, Dogar could be heard telling supporters to stage protests, arrange sit-ins, and block different roads.

He could also be heard saying "chairman Imran Khan, vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and secretary-general Asad Umar have "issued strict instructions in this regard."

The voice message added that "all members of the National Assembly will take instructions from their regional presidents as to which place has been allotted to them for protest."



The PTI leader also allegedly told the workers that "the MNAs have to protest, stage a dharna, and block the road at the same place."

Dogar further instructed party workers to share the videos of the protests, sit-ins, and roadblocks from their respective locations.



He also said in the message that "this project is for three days and I will share the videos from the members of the National Assembly in the above [WhatsApp] group".



The party's chief whip said that "almost all the MNAs have been struggling and actively working for this country for two or three days, therefore, "I pay tribute to their struggle."