Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is very cute

Neetu Kapoor shared her feelings about son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first child and said that the baby girl is very cute in a recent video, as reported by PinkVilla.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account, Neetu Kapoor was seen interacting with the media outside her residence. She shared thoughts about her newborn granddaughter and gave an update on the new mom Alia Bhatt.

When asked if the baby resembles Alia or Ranbir, Neetu said, "I am very happy. Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute."

When asked about Alia's health, she said, "Ekdum first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents recently and the news was announced by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. The newlywed couple got blessed with a baby girl.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in May this year after dating each other for almost five years. On the work front, the couple was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva together and since then both are on maternity leave for some time.