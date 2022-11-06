 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is very cute

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts baby girl is very cute
Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is very cute

Neetu Kapoor shared her feelings about son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first child and said that the baby girl is very cute in a recent video, as reported by PinkVilla.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account, Neetu Kapoor was seen interacting with the media outside her residence. She shared thoughts about her newborn granddaughter and gave an update on the new mom Alia Bhatt.

When asked if the baby resembles Alia or Ranbir, Neetu said, "I am very happy. Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute."

When asked about Alia's health, she said, "Ekdum first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents recently and the news was announced by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. The newlywed couple got blessed with a baby girl.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in May this year after dating each other for almost five years. On the work front, the couple was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva together and since then both are on maternity leave for some time.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra feels 'no place like home'

Priyanka Chopra feels 'no place like home'
Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani
Yash believes South cinema to be in 'revival era'

Yash believes South cinema to be in 'revival era'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets into legal trouble as Tamil producer files case for plagiarism

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets into legal trouble as Tamil producer files case for plagiarism
Asim Azhar, Adnan Siddiqui praise Pakistan's cricket team for an outstanding comeback in World Cup 2022

Asim Azhar, Adnan Siddiqui praise Pakistan's cricket team for an outstanding comeback in World Cup 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'bursting' with 'magical love' after arrival of baby girl

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'bursting' with 'magical love' after arrival of baby girl
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' fails to impress audience at the box office

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' fails to impress audience at the box office
Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor
Sarah Khan writes an emotional note for Noor Zafar Khan after watching an Ad film

Sarah Khan writes an emotional note for Noor Zafar Khan after watching an Ad film
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at HN Reliance Hospital for their baby's delivery: See video

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at HN Reliance Hospital for their baby's delivery: See video
Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'

Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'
KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish

KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish