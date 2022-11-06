 
Priyanka Chopra says shooting for 'Jee Le Zaraa' to begin soon

Priyanka Chopra revealed in a recent interview that shooting for her highly awaited film Jee Le Zaraa will be starting soon, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Chopra refused to give a date for when the film is going on floors, she did say that the shooting might begin next year. Priyanka also shared her feelings about the project saying that she is very excited to work on a film with her friends.

Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, "Hopefully, we are shooting soon. I am so excited about it. I am shooting a movie with my friends. When you make a movie with your friends, it’s not work, it’s just creative fun. Hopefully we’ll shoot that next year.”

Priyanka Chopra's last film in Bollywood was The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhaan Akhtar in 2019.

Jee Le Zaraa is a female-led road movie which is to be directed by Farhaan Akhtar. The film will feature Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. 

