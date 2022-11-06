Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 2 days

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's film Double XL failed to leave any mark at the box office as the film's collection stays in lakhs ever after two days of its theatrical release.

As per reports, the film collected around INR 25 lakh on the second day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 2.5 crore and INR 60 lakh, respectively, on the second day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 45 lakh in two days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.