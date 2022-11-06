 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2.5 crore on Day 2

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Katrina Kaifs Phone Bhoot collects INR 2.5 crore on Day 2
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2.5 crore on Day 2

Katrina Kaif's recently released horror comedy film Phone Bhoot had a forgettable second day at the box office as the film collected INR 2.5 crore on the second day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film collected INR 2.55 crore on its second day in theatres. The film clashed with Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 30 lakh and INR 60 lakh, respectively, on the second day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 4.6 crore in two days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Phone Bhoot's business is expected to pick up in the coming days as the reviews coming out of the film have been positive.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

More From Showbiz:

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 2 days

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 2 days
Priyanka Chopra says shooting for 'Jee Le Zaraa' to begin soon

Priyanka Chopra says shooting for 'Jee Le Zaraa' to begin soon
Mahesh Bhatt calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter a 'miracle'

Mahesh Bhatt calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter a 'miracle'
Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is very cute

Neetu Kapoor says son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl is very cute
Priyanka Chopra feels 'no place like home'

Priyanka Chopra feels 'no place like home'
Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani
Yash believes South cinema to be in 'revival era'

Yash believes South cinema to be in 'revival era'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets into legal trouble as Tamil producer files case for plagiarism

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets into legal trouble as Tamil producer files case for plagiarism
Asim Azhar, Adnan Siddiqui praise Pakistan's cricket team for an outstanding comeback in World Cup 2022

Asim Azhar, Adnan Siddiqui praise Pakistan's cricket team for an outstanding comeback in World Cup 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'bursting' with 'magical love' after arrival of baby girl

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'bursting' with 'magical love' after arrival of baby girl
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' fails to impress audience at the box office

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' fails to impress audience at the box office
Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor