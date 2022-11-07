 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir is ‘all about hard cash’ ploy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir has reportedly been branded ‘just a ploy for hard cash’.

These claims have been brought to light by royal expert Amanda Platell, in her interview with the Daily Mail.

Ms Platell began everything by admitting that Prince Harry’s entire memoir is “just about hard cash.”

“Forget the rubbish about the book’s ‘raw truth, unflinching honesty, insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,'” he also admitted.

“And what about his brother William’s agony — his ‘raw truth’? He, too, walked behind their mother’s coffin and, with Harry, left a bouquet of white flowers on it, along with an envelope which bore the heartbreaking message, ‘Mummy,'”

“Diana was Mummy to them both. The difference is that Harry is brazenly monetizing his grief while William carries his silently and with dignity, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family.”

Before concluding she also claimed, “Self-pitying, self-aggrandizing, ready to sell his story to the highest bidder, Harry has torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Henry Cavill on James Gunn DC news: 'I cannot wait to have long conversations with him'

Henry Cavill on James Gunn DC news: 'I cannot wait to have long conversations with him'
Prince Harry needs an intervention: ‘He’s breaking down’

Prince Harry needs an intervention: ‘He’s breaking down’
Prince William, Kate Middleton break 'royal protocol' on recent visit

Prince William, Kate Middleton break 'royal protocol' on recent visit
EXCLUSIVE: Humayun Saeed on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role

EXCLUSIVE: Humayun Saeed on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role
Nick Carter acknowledges ‘complicated’ bond with late brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter acknowledges ‘complicated’ bond with late brother Aaron Carter
Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘peak’ in new royal role

Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘peak’ in new royal role
Eminem opens up on 2007 overdose: ‘It kind of sucked’

Eminem opens up on 2007 overdose: ‘It kind of sucked’
Jean-Pierre Jeunet calls 'Avengers' famed Joss Whedon make films 'for morons'

Jean-Pierre Jeunet calls 'Avengers' famed Joss Whedon make films 'for morons'
Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raísa dig over Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raísa dig over Taylor Swift comment
'Snob' Queen Camilla feels 'everyone is beneath her'

'Snob' Queen Camilla feels 'everyone is beneath her'

Kate Middleton ‘can’t afford’ another spare like Prince Harry

Kate Middleton ‘can’t afford’ another spare like Prince Harry