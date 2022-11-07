 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle forcing Prince Harry to ‘take off’ amid Netflix arguments

Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at odds over their upcoming Netflix docuseries, with their arguments even forcing the royal to ‘pack his bags and take off’, reported Woman’s Day magazine.

The outlet cited some close sources to reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at loggerheads over the content in their Netflix show and Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare.

According to the insiders, Prince Harry and Meghan “have been embroiled in several disagreements over their upcoming projects” since returning to the US after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, 2022.

In fact, their arguments allegedly got so heated that they resulted in Prince Harry “packing his bags and taking off for a few days.”

This comes as several reports have suggested that some of the Sussex’s Netflix docuseries content may contradict information in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, due to release on January 10, 2023. 

