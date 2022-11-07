 
entertainment
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash

Kris Jenner marked her milestone 67th birthday in glam celebrations with her family members on Friday.

The reality TV star was joined by her kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as her son Rob Kardashian, who made a rare appearance at mum’s birthday bash.

Rob’s rare appearance was shared by Kim in a new Instagram post. “Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!” the SKIMS founder, 42, wrote.

“Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter.”

In the shared monochrome picture, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, and her mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon were seen all smiles.

Rob, 35, was also featured in the picture. He was donning a ball cap and a T-shirt. The Kardashians alum wrapped up the birthday post with, “No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time.”

She concluded her post, “Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.”

