Kartik Aaryan unveils first teaser of 'Freddy'

Kartik Aryan unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming movie Freddy is out, in the film he debuted as a shy-looking, introverted dentist, Freddy Ginwala who appears to be a serial killer.

Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it, " Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022 #ReadyForFreddy.





In the teaser Kartik’s creepy smile also makes him look like a convincing psycho-killer. He is seen talking, and smiling.

Freddy is Kartik’s first film after the box-office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Alaya F in the lead role.

Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.