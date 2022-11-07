 
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra is now engaged to her partner Nicolas Bagory
The Grand Ducal court of Luxembourg on Monday announced that Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to marry next year.

Alexandra, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged to marry her partner Nicolas Bagory; the couple is expected to tie the know in spring 2023.

The announcement came with a gorgeous engagement photo of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas shared by the Grand Ducal court, in which the 31-year-old royal is seen showing off her ring while clad in a graceful lilac ensemble.

The official statement read, “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory.”

“Born on November 11, 1988, Mr Bagory grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.”

“The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection,” the announcement concluded. 

