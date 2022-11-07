Janhvi Kapoor says father Boney Kapoor would appreciate her even if she burps

Janhvi Kapoor said at the trailer launch of her recently released film Mili that her father Boney Kapoor appreciates her for everything in her life which sometimes embarrasses her also, as reported by Hindustan Times.

When Boney Kapoor spoke highly of Janhvi at the event, Janhvi said that he would always be proud of her. She joked that her father would say 'Wah Beta' even if she burps.

Janhvi told Bollywood Bubble, "Obviously. I am his daughter. He will think that even if I burp he'll be like ‘Wah beta! Kya dakaar maara hai (Wow my child! How well you have burped)’."

She further added, "He also came from the place of saying his two bits about 'you've misunderstood my daughter, she works hard' and that was his way of doing it. But it's fine, all this talking makes no difference. We have given out heart and soul to this film."

Janhvi had a recent film release in the form of the survival drama Mili. Mili is a survival thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is to release in theatres on November 4.