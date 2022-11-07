 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 07 2022
Ayan Mukerjee reveals he made changes in Alia Ranbir's love story for Brahmastra's OTT release

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Ayan Mukerjee opened up on the changes he made in his film Brahmastra ahead of its OTT release in a recent interview and revealed that he has added some scenes to Ranbir-Alia's love story in the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayan Mukerjee shared that he added some bits to Ranbir and Alia's love story in Brahmastra ahead of its OTT release to make the journey of the film a little smoother. Moreover, the film's music was also refined for the OTT release.

Ayan told Bollywood Hungama, "We continued to work for the digital release. We refined the sound of the film. Pritam dada (the music composer) came in and cleaned up some bits that were not actually there in the cinema release."

He further added, "I added some bits in Shiva and Isha’s love story, Isha’s pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues. It's subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother.”

The first part of the Astraverse trilogy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, had its OTT release on November 4, 2022.

