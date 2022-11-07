 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's film Double XL failed to leave any mark at the box office as the film's collection stays in lakhs even after three days of its theatrical release.

As per reports, the film collected around INR 50 lakh on the third day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 3 crore and INR 65 lakh, respectively, on the third day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 95 lakh in three days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.

