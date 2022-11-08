Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via ‘gorgeous’ surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her ‘beautiful miracle’ daughter, Royce Lillian, in an Instagram post.



On Monday, November 7th, 2022, the Pitch Perfect alum shared a picture of her daughter on IG with a heartfelt caption while also thanking her ‘beautiful surrogate’.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” wrote Wilson. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

She continued, “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The news of the birth comes months after Wilson, 42, revealed that she was in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. Though she didn’t mention any plans to co-parent, the Australian actress did shout out those who helped make it happen. Moreover, she shared pictures from Gender-Reveal part in her Instagram Stories.

Appearing on the cover of People Magazine in May, Wilson opened up about her fertility journey, which began with a trip to a fertility doctor in 2019.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " Wilson shared. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

Wilson went on to elaborate that she had polycystic ovarian syndrome which can affect fertility. She worked towards “being the healthiest version of” herself. She also added that when it came to starting a family, she was "going for it" alone "because of the biological clock."



