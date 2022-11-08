 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Prince Harry wants Archie to play 'barefoot' with African children

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Prince Harry wants to honour the the roots of wife Meghan Markle by getting Archie accustomed to African culture.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Sussex couple's friend Dame Jane Goodall said: “He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children.”

Earlier in 2021, Meghan also spoke about her lineage, saying: “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American.

“I'm half black and half white.”

Harry and Meghan took Archie to Africa only once in 2019. The couple, however, witnessed a near death experience with the tot.

The Duchess revealed her son's nursery caught fire on episode one of her podcast Archetypes : “In the amount of time that she [the nanny] went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. “There was no smoke detector.

“Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire extinguished.

“He was supposed to be sleeping in there," Meghan shared.

