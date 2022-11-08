 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-Aaron Carter after untimely death

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, who passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The Freaky Friday actress shared her condolences over Carter’s untimely death at the age of 34 in a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

“My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. And God bless him… And yeah, just a lot of love there,” Lohan told the outlet.

Lohan also told Access Hollywood that she ‘cherished so many memories’ with Carter from their time as a teen couple in the early 2000’s.

Carter and Lohan were first linked in January 2002, soon after his romance with fellow teen sensation Hilary Duff came to a halt.

At the time, talking to CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch in 2005, Carter had shared, “I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

Duff too reacted to Carter’s death on Saturday, taking to her Instagram to share a note that read, “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply.”

It is pertinent to mention that Carter struggled with substance abuse in recent years, and was found dead in a bathtub over the weekend.

