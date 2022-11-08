WATCH Debbie Mathers congratulate son Eminem on Hall of Fame induction

Eminem's estranged mother, Debbie Mathers, congratulated her son on his recent achievement.

While the mother was not in attendance at the ceremony held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, she did express her pride for her son. A friend of Debbie’s helped her record a video message for the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

In the video clip, Debbie was seen wearing a Shady Records T-shirt while congratulating Marshall. The rare appearance was shot and released by a woman named Christina, who described herself as a ‘long-time friend to Marshall Mathers’ mother Debbie.

“Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” began Debbie. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

She then went on to give a shout-out to her granddaughter, Hailie Jade, who accompanied the rapper for the induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

“And also I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl,” she added. “I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Marshall and his mother have had a strained relationship over the years and have been estranged for a long time.

According to Goalcast, Debbie was only 18 years old when she gave birth to Marshall Bruce Mathers III. Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., abandoned them as soon as his son was born, leaving the young mother to raise their child alone.

The mother-and-son duo faced destitution and eviction at every turn, and moved frequently, in search of financial stability. In a number of songs, Eminem rapped about their fraught ties in hits like My Name Is and Cleanin’ Out My Closet to name a few.

Debbie filed a $11 million defamation lawsuit against her son and addressed him in her 2008 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. Slim then released his 2013 song Headlights in which he apologised for criticising Debbie.