Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Gigi Hadid channels grunge glam in grey lipstick at CFDA awards after quitting Twitter

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Gigi Hadid has set the internet on fire with yet another iconic fashion moment.

The model donned a number of different patterns as she walked the red carpet at CFDA Fashion Awards, held in New York City on Monday.

Gigi, 27, channeled glam in a grunge-inspired look by Thom Browne. Her festive outfit featured a blue and white knitted sweater over a chic sleeveless red, plaid top.

She added a pair of white, red and blue striped pants with a thick length of rope wrapped around her waist and opted for pointed-toe black boots.

Gigi surprised the fashion critics as she donned an edgy nose ring and smokey grey lipstick. She styled her hair in a tight-bun for the glam event.

Gigi’s appearance at the event came after she decided to quit Twitter. On Saturday, the supermodel informed her 76.2 million Instagram followers that she has 'deactivated' her Twitter account due to “its new leadership.”

Elon Musk finalized his purchase of the company last month. Gigi further continued, “It's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of.”

