 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'strange' demand for night drink he wants 'only in his glass'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

King Charles relishes his favourite drink every night before going to bed, reveals pal.

Count Tibor Kalnoky recounts his Transylvania trip with His Majesty years ago and reveals the 73-year-old drinks a Martini every night, right before his dinner.

He told Channel 4 documentary: "He likes a Martini before dinner, that's for sure."

Kalnoky goes on to add that Charles always wants to drink his alcohol in a special glass.

He continued: "[Charles] can be quite fussy when it comes to food and alcohol.

"He'll take booze on royal tours with him so that he has always got something he likes to drink.

"It's quite strange behaviour, but for Charles, it just makes sense!"

More From Entertainment:

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans
Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’
Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date
King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'
Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'
Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique
Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals
Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences

Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences
Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher
Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include