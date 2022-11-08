Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

file footage

Prince Andrew was recently seen laughing around while horse riding, just days after it was reported that he was reduced to tears by King Charles telling him that he won’t return to the royal fold, reported Express UK.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was forced into a sort of royal exile over his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his involvement in a sex abuse scandal, was seen sharing a joke with a postman while out horse riding in Windsor.

Andrew and his groomsman were spotted chatting with a postman as they passed a Royal Mail van, with the duke looking particularly chirpy despite rain dampening their horseriding.

The sighting came hot on the heels of reports that Charles had made it clear to Prince Andrew during a meeting between the royal brothers in Septembers, days before Queen Elizabeth’s death, that he would never return to royal life.

The Mail on Sunday quoted an insider revealing, “Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back.”

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH styling and military roles in January this year before settling the sex abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.