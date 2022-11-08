 
Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon
Actor Kartik Aaryan will be collaborating with Luv Ranjan for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

According to the sources, “Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Sharddha’s next in March.”

Earlier, when director/producer Abhishek Pathak was asked whether there is going be a third instalment of the famous franchise he replied by saying: “Yes, definitely. It’s a dear franchise for us and we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film.”

Kartik Aaryan got widely popular for his 5-minute plus monologue on relationships in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Then he teamed up with Luv again for the second part of the film which turned out to be massive hit. Since then, Kartik never stopped and gave numerous entertaining films namely; Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni or Who, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and more.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He further has Satya Prem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Captain India in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

