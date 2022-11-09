Meghan Markle decodes origins of B-word: 'Have Deep dislike for labels'

Meghan Markle is opening about her dislike to terms allotted to strong-minded women.



Speaking to Allison Yarrow on the latest episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her 'hatred' for the 'B word.'

“We’ve been exploring what it means for women to ask for what they need, to stand in their power and also the kinds of labels like difficult or pushy, or the B word, that often follow along from that behaviour," Meghan began.



“I’ve made it known [I have] a deep dislike for these labels, especially the last one.”

Speaking about the origins of the word, Ms Yarrow began: “Etymologists believe that the word ‘bitch’ came out of this Greek insult that meant women were dogs in heat — begging for men — that was the idea. And there was a more modern definition that was written down in the 1890s and it was ‘bitch’ was an Appalachian — that was the worst name you could call an English woman, even worse than a whore.

“So it was codified as this way of degrading women by saying that they were hyper-sexual, but also it sort of took away, this idea that they were goddesses. So it took away this divine power and replaced it with degrading sexuality," she noted.