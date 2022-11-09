Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

The much-anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown red carpet premiere took place in London, Tuesday evening, November 8th, 2022.



The cast and crew of the show graced the red carpet which included none other than Humayun Saeed, who is portraying the role of Dr. Hasnat in the latest season. The versatile actor was dressed in a classy black tux paired with shiny black formal shoes.

Friends and colleagues from the industry gushed over the actor’s appearance on the red carpet. From Ahmed Ali Butt, Sarmad Khoosat, Nuzaira Imam, Azan Sami Khan and Saeed’s wife, Samina, sent a shoutout to the actor on Instagram.



Along with the cast, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos was also in attendance.

The award-winning drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family throughout her reign. The show switches up its actors every two seasons in order to show the characters aging, so a new set of cast members will be introduced this season.

This new cast will be at the helm for the final two seasons of the show. Imelda Staunton becomes the third and final actress to play Queen Elizabeth, taking over the role from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

Dominic West is portraying then-Prince Charles, taking over from Josh O’Connor. Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, accepting the baton from Emma Corrin.

Olivia Williams is coming on as Camilla Parker Bowles, who was previously played by Emerald Fennell.

Humayun Saeed will be essaying the role of the iconic Dr. Hasnat, a British-Pakistani citizen, who was a famed love interest of the late Princess of Wales, Diana.