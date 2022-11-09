 
King Charles, Camilla escape attack during walkout in York, police detain suspect

Police have arrested a man who tried to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during their walkabout in York on Wednesday.

The new monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England.

The royal couple appeared to be hit with three eggs which landed near them, before the King and Queen Consort were ushered away by minders.

Some protesters heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before he was detained by several police officers as the incident occurred, the footage showed.

The suspect also booed the royal couple before he appeared to lob the eggs at them, according to reporters at the scene.

Royal fans, who had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar location for the visit,  began chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.

