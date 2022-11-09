 
King Charles III dubbed more 'emotive' than Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III was recently praised by Dominic West who helms the character of the then-Prince of Wales in Netflix’s well-acclaimed The Crown season five.

During his conversation with Town & Country, the 53-year-old actor said that Charles was 'in contrast to his mother'.

“I love that since he became king, in contrast to his mother, he is totally heart-on-his-sleeve,” he said of King Charles. “I mean, that thing he did about Liz Truss? - 'Back again, Dear, oh dear’.”

“Then a ‘(expletive) pen!’ (expletive) pen! He was roaring over the leaky pen incident!” he added.

“The queen of 70 years was never that emotive, and he's doing it every day. I think people love it,” the actor added.

Weighing on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Dominic said: “It was poignant and, in some ways, sad. But in most ways, I think it was such an amazing life and such an amazing death, really, that it didn't feel very sad.”

