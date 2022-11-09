T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

(L to R) PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Babar Awan, and Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/Twitter

Twitterati had a field day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan mistakenly congratulated his aide Babar Awan for Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand, which saw the Men In Green progress to the tournament's final.

Pakistan's hitherto misfiring opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chose Thursday's semi-final against New Zealand to roar back into form, combining in a century stand to put the 2009 champions into the final of the T20 World Cup.

But instead of congratulating skipper Babar, Khan mistakenly tweeted: "Congratulations Babar Awan and the team for a great win."

But soon he realised it and deleted the tweet.

Since he has a massive following, people caught the mistake and captured screenshots before it was taken down.

Then, Khan, who had deleted the tweet, wrote another one.

This time, he had the name right.

"Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win."



