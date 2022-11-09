 
Sonakshi Sinha admits she was ‘rebellious’ to lose weight at first

Sonakshi Sinha talks about the rebellion she showed against losing weight
Sonakshi Sinha has built her name through multiple good movies. She was last seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi. The film took a jibe at societal standards of beauty and how women are expected to fill certain boxes to move forward.

Sonakshi revealed she had to put on weight for the film. She found it relatable because she was quite overweight before she joined industry. 

In an interview with First Post she made some interesting revelations about herself. She said she was told by her mother constantly to lose weight but she didn’t listen since she was rebellious.

But, by the age of 18 she realized weight loss is necessary for a healthy life. "I was huffing and puffing and couldn't stay on a treadmill for more than 30 seconds. That's when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor but because I knew it was needed," The Dabbang actress said.

